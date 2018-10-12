First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking more fall-like weather for your weekend, but a slight warming trend is on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· More fall-like weather is on tap for the Midlands.
· We’re expecting highs in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 50s.
· We’re expecting mostly sunny skies for Saturday with a few more clouds on your Sunday. No rain is in your weekend forecast.
· Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.
· A few showers move back into the forecast Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, high pressure will control our weather, giving way to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be cool. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. A few areas could see temperatures in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.
On Saturday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. Lows will fall into the mid 50s Saturday night.
For Sunday, we’ll likely see a few more clouds drifting over the sunshine, but no rain is expected. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
As high pressure drifts offshore into Monday, we’ll see temperatures warming into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
A cold front brings a chance of rain Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Even cooler weather drifts in with another cold front late in the week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: W-NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
