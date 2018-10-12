Deputies make an arrest in connection to Friday bank robbery on Platt Springs Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington deputies say they have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Friday.
The robbery happened at the First Citizen’s Bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Rd.
Witnesses say a man presented a note to employees demanding money before fleeing, according to Lexington County Sheriff''s Department.
Deputies say they will provide more information on the suspect once they serve arrest warrants on Saturday.
