Dawndy Mercer Plank

Dawndy is a frequent speaker at churches throughout the state and is an active member at Shandon Baptist Church. She is on the Oliver Gospel Mission's Board of Directors, as well as the organization's Vision Action Team to begin a new Growth Center for homeless women and children. Dawndy is a board member of the Palmetto Center for Women and is actively involved in Trinity Focus, a monthly Christian outreach to businesspeople. Dawndy is on the board of directors for Crossover Communications International, an organization that starts churches overseas. She's also a longtime participant of the Sister Study on Breast Cancer through the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Dawndy is involved in numerous programs that promote healthy living, including serving on the committee for Heart & Sole, a women's-only run and walk to prevent heart disease. She is a marathoner and triathlete, an advocate for plant-based nutrition and is passionate about helping others lead healthy lives.