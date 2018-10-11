With Texas A&M up next, Carolina focuses on stopping the run

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Stopping the run hasn’t always been easy for South Carolina this season.
Over the last two weeks, the Gamecocks have given up an average of 240 yards on the ground to Kentucky and Mizzou. This season, teams average 194 per contest when they take on Carolina.
“You go back and look at the Missouri game, I think they did a nice job in the run game on some things and they caught us in some numbers,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “At times, they got a hat on a hat and you’ve got to defeat a block at times. At times, you’re going to be at the point of attack. A tie goes to the offense. You’ve got to defeat a block and make a tackle.
This week, the Gamecocks look to stop Texas A&M who is fifth in the SEC in rushing offense. The Aggies are led by junior running back Trayveon Williams, who leads the SEC with 720 rushing yards. While he may not be the only threat on the ground for Jimbo Fisher’s squad, he could be the most dangerous.
“He’s a solid back,” said Gamecocks linebacker Trayveon Williams. “He’s definitely one of those guys that can take the ball anywhere. Since we’ve played him, he’s been a solid back. I’m sure he’ll be even better this year. I’m looking forward to playing against him again.”
Muschamp and his staff stayed later than normal on Sunday to find ways to stop the run this week. With the extra time spent on stopping the run, the Gamecocks understand that it’ll take more than some extra film study to stop this attack.
“We just have to understand that it’s important,” said Gamecocks linebacker Daniel Fennell. “In high school, guys can just run around and make a play. Now, we’re seeing you’ve got to be responsible.”
South Carolina takes on No. 22 Texas A&M at home at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
