WATCH LIVE: WIS News 10 coverage of Tropical Storm Michael in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Watch the live coverage of Tropical Storm Michael in the Midlands from WIS News 10.
Watch our live newscast by clicking here or here.
Weather terms to know ahead of Tropical Storm Michael
- Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather ALERT.
- Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.
What to do if a tornado is in your area, via Ready.gov:
Tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip cars, and create deadly flying debris. Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that extend from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes can:
- Happen anytime and anywhere;
- Bring intense winds, over 200 MPH; and
- Look like funnels.
IF YOU ARE UNDER A TORNADO WARNING, FIND SAFE SHELTER RIGHT AWAY
- If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately.
- Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar.
- If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level.
- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
- Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.