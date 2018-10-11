Texas man takes selfie with gun to friend’s head

HOUSTON (WTRK/CNN) - A gun range customer held a gun to his friend’s head hoping to get a picture for social media.
The gun range not only banned those men for life but is now hoping their stupidity will be a lesson to others.
It starts off bad enough with one guy taking a selfie, gun in hand and then it gets worse when he points the gun at his friend's head for another picture.
The range safety officer quickly intervened.
Top Gun manager Kyle Harrison says while the gun was not loaded, this is everything you shouldn't do when it comes to firearm safety and they are sharing the video for awareness.
He says never point a gun at anything you don't want to destroy.
While the range is there for practice, customers are expected to do it safely.
Harrison says they violated the rules and they won’t be allowed back.
“So, after they had the incident we took them to the lobby. We recapped what rules they broke in our range and then we got their stuff for them and we banned them for life,” said Harrison.
