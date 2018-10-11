Sumter detective rescues baby squirrel from a hairy situation

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A baby squirrel found himself in a hairy situation when he fell from a tree Thursday while outside in stormy conditions. Tropical Storm Michael has placed most of the Midlands under tornado watches and flash flood warnings, which does not make for the best tree-climbing weather.
Thankfully, Detective Rick Morse with the Sumter Police Department came to the little guy’s rescue.
You can see in the video that the squirrel is now bright eyed and bushy tailed, safe from the heavy rain in Detective Morse’s hands. The baby squirrel was taken to a wildlife rescue facility and is now being taken care of.
The Midlands continues to see effects of Tropical Storm Michael with rain and heavy winds. Stick with the WIS weather team here throughout the storm.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.