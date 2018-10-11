Santee man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County deputies say they have arrested a Santee man in connection to a murder that happened last week.
Rashon Tyreek Asbery, 35, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a felon convicted of a violent crime.
“I’ve said it before, there is no reason in the world that justifies this type of action against another human being,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This was a complete disregard for this man’s life.”
Deputies say they have been relentlessly searching for Asbery after a 28-year-old Eutawville man was shot and killed last week near Forestry Road and Eutaw Road. Witnesses told deputies they saw Asbery shoot the victim before speeding off in one of the witnesses’ car.
Asbery had a hearing on Wednesday in which the judge formally presented Asbery’s rights to him. The judge told Asbery he will have to go before a circuit judge for any bond consideration.
A date for his bond hearing has not been set. Asbery is being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
