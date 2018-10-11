Officials block all westbound lanes of traffic after collision on I-20

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A collision on Interstate 20 has caused officials to block all the westbound lanes of traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash happened near the Farrow Road exit on I-20.
Officials have not released much information about the crash, but we do know that someone was entrapped in their car. There has been no word on injuries yet.
If this part of I-20 is in your travel plans, you may want to find an alternate route.
