LIST: City, county closures across the Midlands ahead of Tropical Storm Michael

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A number of city and county closures are now in effect as Tropical Storm Michael makes it way toward the Midlands. Here are a list of closures, delays, and other information per county.
The information in this story will continuously update with the latest information:
Lexington County
County of Lexington officials have announced that all County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, as Hurricane Michael makes its way into the Lexington County area.
This will include the following offices:
- County Libraries
- Lexington County Museum
- Lexington County Animal Services – administrative offices
- Red Bank Crossing County facilities
- County Auxiliary Administration offices
- Lexington County Recreations and Aging Commission Offices and Activities
- County Judicial Facilities
- Lexington County Judicial Center
- Lexington County Magistrate Courts
- All Lexington County school districts
The County’s Emergency Operations Center has moved to Operational Condition 3, which is a limited activation of the County’s Emergency Operation Center.
Bond Court:
Court will operate from 12 p.m. to one hour after the final scheduled bond hearing.
Court Hearings:
All court hearings scheduled today will be rescheduled.
Curbside Solid Waste Collection:
Due to the closure of Columbia-based Waste Management landfill, there will be no curbside collection services Thursday. All Thursday curbside pickups will be collected Friday. All Friday curbside collection pickups will be collected Saturday. The Edmund Landfill, as well as the County’s recycling and collection centers, are closed.
- For real-time road closure updates, visit the County’s Road Closure map here: bit.ly/2xbsyNx
- Residents who have non-emergency questions regarding the County’s preparedness and response to the storm can call the EOC’s non-emergency tip lines at (803) 785-1342 or (803) 785-2718.
- Residents are urged to also monitor the County’s website (lex-co.sc.gov) and social media channels (Twitter: @CountyLex; Facebook: County of Lexington) updated County information throughout the storm.
Richland County
As the County prepares for Hurricane Michael, residents are asked to note the following:
CLOSING:
Richland County offices will close Thursday, Oct. 11. The County will resume normal operating hours and activities Friday, Oct. 12.
SOLID WASTE:
- Curbside collections for trash and recycling will be delayed by one day. As such, Thursday’s scheduled collections will be conducted on Friday and Friday’s scheduled collections will be conducted on Saturday.
- The following will be closed Thursday and resume normal operation hours Friday, Oct. 12: Richland County Landfill Drop-off Center, 1070 Caughman Road North, Columbia; the Lower Richland Drop-off Center, 10531 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover; and the Clemson Road Drop-off Site, 900 Clemson Road, Columbia.
- The Richland County Construction and Demolition Debris landfill will be closed Thursday and resume normal operation hours on Friday, Oct. 12.
EMERGENCY OPERATING CENTER:
- Residents who live in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to seek shelter in high ground areas ahead of the storm and have medication and other essential supplies for up to at least 72 hours. Residents may contact the Emergency Operation Center at 803-576-3439 for general inquires or helpful tips on storm readiness.
REPAIRS AFTER THE STORM:
- Repairs and/or reconstruction to structures located in and outside the floodplain that are damaged due to storm will require permits from the Floodplain Management Division, as required by the Richland County Land Development Code. A building permit also may be required. Failure to obtain the necessary permits can result in violations. For more information on the permitting process, contact the Building Department at 803-576-2140.
Sumter County
The offices of The City of Sumter and Sumter County Government will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 due to Hurricane Michael.
All City of Sumter residential and commercial sanitation services – garbage, recycling and debris – are postponed. Thursday customer routes will resume a regular schedule next week. All City parks will be closed on Thursday.
Normal services for The City of Sumter and Sumter County Government are expected to resume on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
All official announcements about the storm can be found on The City of Sumter’s website: www.sumtersc.gov and Sumter County’s website: www.sumtercountysc.org
Check back for more updates.
