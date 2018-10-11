LIST: City, county closures across the Midlands ahead of Tropical Storm Michael

TRACKING MICHAEL: 5AM update from the WIS First Alert Weather team
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 11, 2018 at 3:56 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 4:43 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A number of city and county closures are now in effect as Tropical Storm Michael makes it way toward the Midlands. Here are a list of closures, delays, and other information per county.

The information in this story will continuously update with the latest information:

Lexington County

County of Lexington officials have announced that all County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, as Hurricane Michael makes its way into the Lexington County area.

This will include the following offices:

  • County  Libraries
  • Lexington  County Museum
  • Lexington  County Animal Services – administrative offices
  • Red  Bank Crossing County facilities
  • County  Auxiliary Administration offices 
  • Lexington  County Recreations and Aging Commission Offices and Activities
  • County  Judicial Facilities   
  • Lexington  County Judicial Center
  • Lexington  County Magistrate Courts
  • All Lexington  County school districts

The County’s Emergency Operations Center has moved to Operational Condition 3, which is a limited activation of the County’s Emergency Operation Center.

Bond Court:

Court will operate from 12 p.m. to one hour after the final scheduled bond hearing.

Court Hearings:

All court hearings scheduled today will be rescheduled.

Curbside Solid Waste Collection:

Due to the closure of Columbia-based Waste Management landfill, there will be no curbside collection services Thursday. All Thursday curbside pickups will be collected Friday. All Friday curbside collection pickups will be collected Saturday. The Edmund Landfill, as well as the County’s recycling and collection centers, are closed.

  • For real-time road closure updates, visit the County’s Road Closure map here: bit.ly/2xbsyNx 
  • Residents who have non-emergency questions regarding the County’s preparedness and response to the storm can call the EOC’s non-emergency tip lines at (803) 785-1342 or (803) 785-2718.
  • Residents are urged to also monitor the County’s website (lex-co.sc.gov) and social media channels (Twitter: @CountyLex; Facebook: County of Lexington) updated County information throughout the storm.

Richland County

As the County prepares for Hurricane Michael, residents are asked to note the following:

CLOSING:

Richland County offices will close Thursday, Oct. 11. The County will resume normal operating hours and activities Friday, Oct. 12.

SOLID WASTE:

  • Curbside  collections for trash and recycling will be delayed by one day. As such,  Thursday’s scheduled collections will be conducted on Friday and Friday’s  scheduled collections will be conducted on Saturday. 
  • The following will be closed  Thursday and resume normal operation hours Friday, Oct. 12: Richland  County Landfill Drop-off Center, 1070 Caughman Road North, Columbia; the  Lower Richland Drop-off Center, 10531 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover; and  the Clemson Road Drop-off Site, 900 Clemson Road, Columbia.
  • The Richland County Construction and  Demolition Debris landfill will be closed Thursday and resume normal  operation hours on Friday, Oct. 12.

EMERGENCY OPERATING CENTER:

  • Residents  who live in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to seek shelter in high  ground areas ahead of the storm and have medication and other essential  supplies for up to at least 72 hours.  Residents may contact the  Emergency Operation Center at 803-576-3439 for general inquires or helpful  tips on storm readiness.  

REPAIRS AFTER THE STORM:

  • Repairs  and/or reconstruction to structures located in and outside the floodplain  that are damaged due to storm will require permits from the Floodplain  Management Division, as required by the Richland County Land Development  Code.  A building permit also may be required. Failure to obtain  the necessary permits can result in violations.  For more information  on the permitting process, contact the Building Department at  803-576-2140. 

Sumter County

The offices of The City of Sumter and Sumter County Government will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 due to Hurricane Michael.

All City of Sumter residential and commercial sanitation services – garbage, recycling and debris – are postponed. Thursday customer routes will resume a regular schedule next week. All City parks will be closed on Thursday.

Normal services for The City of Sumter and Sumter County Government are expected to resume on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

All official announcements about the storm can be found on The City of Sumter’s website: www.sumtersc.gov and Sumter County’s website: www.sumtercountysc.org

Check back for more updates.

