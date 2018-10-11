Leesville man sentenced after crime spree in Lexington Co. that lasted over a year

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Leesville man who went on a crime spree throughout Lexington County for nearly a year and a half was handed an eight-year sentence by a judge in Lexington County last week.
Officials with the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Norman Benjamin Walker, Jr., 24, pled guilty to multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery, two counts of grand larceny, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Officials say Walker began his crime spree in September of 2016 and continued into January of 2018. During that crime spree, Walker is accused of robbing a man of his personal items and joining a group that burglarized a family’s farmhouse resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars of property including guns and four-wheelers.
Officials say Walker also stole several cars in separate incidents.
On January 16, 2018, Lexington County deputies who were investigating a report of a stolen car encountered Walker. That encounter led to a car chase in which Walker made hand gestures out his window to deputies before reversing and intentionally hitting the pursuing deputy’s car. He attempted to flee on foot and was caught by a K-9 deputy.
Investigators say they were able to link Walker to numerous property crimes throughout the county.
