Former FIFA official Makudi at court for ban appeal hearing

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012 file photo, FIFA Executive Committee member Worawi Makudi speaks to reporters during a press conference at the office of the Football Association of Thailand in Bangkok. Former FIFA executive committee member Worawi Makudi is at the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenging his ban for forgery ahead of a Thailand soccer federation election, it was reported on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. The former Thai federation president is appealing against a 3 1/2-year FIFA ban that expires in April 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) (Sakchai Lalit)