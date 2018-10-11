FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: TS Michael bringing road woes to the Midlands Thursday

(WIS) - Tropical Storm Michael is creating issues on major roadways in the Midlands.
According to the SC Highway Patrol Real Time Traffic Information website reporting on Troop 1, there are a number of collisions and downed trees across roadways in the Midlands.
A few of the spots include:
- Flooding; I-26 EB: at Exit106, rt exit rmp clsd, Ocrd: 7:19AM.| 7:24A according to scdot twitter.
- A tree in the roadway has all lanes blocked on I-26 at mile-marker 90 westbound in Lexington County. There is also a collision in that area.
- Debris in the roadway in Richland County at Broad River Road at Lykes Lane.
- Tree in the roadway has blocked I-20 near mile-marker 80 in Richland County.
- Tree in roadway has blocked all lanes in on Fish Hatchery Road at Hyland Circle in Lexington County.
- Flooding on Corley Mill Rd. in Lexington County
- Turn around, don’t drown (information from the National Weather Service): Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.
- Stay away from downed power lines – Storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes taking power lines and even meter boxes down with them. Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away.
