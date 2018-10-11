Crews respond to downed power lines, roadway blocks as Michael makes its way through Midlands

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Crews are beginning to respond to storm damage in several counties including Orangeburg, Aiken and Colleton as Tropical Storm Michael makes its way through the state.
Oangeburg:
A tree fell on power lines on Magenta Drive in Orangeburg early Friday morning. Expect possible power outages in the area.
Roadway flooding in Orangeburg has also been reported by SCHP on Cut Off Rd.
Aiken County:
There are also trees down on Church St. in Aiken County.
Colleton County:
Additionally, there are trees in the roadway in Colleton County. Bennets Point Rd. at Blocker Run Rd. currently has a tree in the roadway, according to SCHP. The Department of Transportation has been notified.
Green Pond Hwy and Ritter Rd. also has a tree in the roadway, SCHP reported.
Resources:
WIS has crews surveying areas and will continue to update on road conditions. Roadway advisories issued by SCHP can also be checked here.
