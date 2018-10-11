11-year-old confirmed dead after 'freak accident’ during Hurricane Michael

11-year-old confirmed dead after 'freak accident’ during Hurricane Michael
Officials have confirmed a child has died in Seminole Co. as a result of Hurricane Michael (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | October 10, 2018 at 11:34 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 1:21 AM

SEMINOLE CO., GA (WALB) - Officials in Seminole County have confirmed a child has died as a result of Hurricane Michael.

According to EMA Director Travis Brooks, an 11-year-old girl died after a mobile carport was picked up by the wind, crashed through the roof, and hit the girl on her head.

Brooks said crews were able to get to the girl around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. He said it took a long time for crews to get the area clear.

There are a lot of downed trees and power lines in the county and crews will be back out in the morning to continue cleaning up.

MORE STORM COVERAGE:

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will continue to provide updates as details come in.

Please say a prayer for our community.

Posted by Seminole County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.