Warrant says son of Florence mass shooter sexually assaulted a child

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The warrants for Seth and Fred Hopkins, the suspects in last week’s mass shooting, have been released to WMBF News revealing graphic details of sexual assault.
Seth’s warrant says that he was arrested for sex/ criminal sexual conduct with a minor, between the ages of 11-14.
The warrant goes on to say that on or between 09/27/2017 and 10/01/2018, the defendant, Seth Hopkins, did commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree and that he did penetrate the minor child victim.
The victim disclosed this during a forensic interview and the interviewer said that the information was compelling. The minor child victim did disclose that this happened on several occasions and did indicate that “it hurt her.”
The warrant goes into graphic detail describing sexual acts that Seth performed on the child. Seth Hopkins admitted to fondling the child on several occasions.
WMBF News also obtained the seven warrants for Frederick Hopkins. The warrants say that Frederick was arrested for murder of Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway and assault/ attempted murder of six other officers.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.