TRACKING MICHAEL: What to do when flooding, downed power lines happen in your area

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A natural disaster can affect your neighborhood in a myriad of ways.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Turn around, don't drown (information from the National Weather Service): Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.
- Stay away from downed power lines – Storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes taking power lines and even meter boxes down with them. Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away.
- It is not necessary to turn off your natural gas service at the meter during a hurricane.
- Trash cans: Because strong wind can blow roll carts into the street, roll carts should be put out on collection day and returned to a safe location as soon as possible. Ensure the lid of the roll cart is closed securely to reduce the possibility of trash blowing out
Tips for Residents
- Help ease flooding by raking leaves and other debris away from storm drains.
- Call your insurance agent in advance and know what your coverage is.
- Don’t allow children to play in rising water.
- Turn around, don’t drown: do not drive on flooded roadways.
