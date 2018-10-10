Talk of the Town: Your taste buds are about to water

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Your taste buds are about to water as Restaurant Week Columbia is on the menu.
It’s part of Restaurant Week South Carolina which gives local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy amazing values during dinner at a number of participating in casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.
Restaurant Week’s goal is to position South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state, as well as stimulating business and revenue for restaurants throughout South Carolina.
Some of the finest, most renowned chefs and restaurants in the state will showcase their culinary styles for diners. The event will feature an array of well-known restaurants that will provide special prices offered during this time only.
Sunshine Cobb is the co-owner of Kao Thai Cuisine which just opened in July. It's in the historic old Columbia Firehouse building on the corner of Senate and Park streets in downtown Columbia. The restaurant is locally owned with Sunshine’s mom, Gai Wilson.
The executive chef is Boyd Leetrakul, born and raised in Bangkok and Le Cordon Bleu trained, he brings a fusion spin to authentic Thai flavors and ingredients.
No tickets are required; however, reservations are highly recommended as restaurants will fill up quickly.
Menus will vary from restaurant to restaurant.
Click here for a list of the local restaurants participating in Columbia’s Restaurant Week. Click here to see the specials available during Restaurant Week at Kao Thai Cuisine.
Restaurant Week is a registered trademark of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA), a nonprofit 501 (c)(6) organization. The mission of the SCRLA is to promote, protect and educate the hospitality industry in South Carolina.
