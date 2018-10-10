SC State Fair to be closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Michael

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair has announced that it will be closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Michael.
“We decided it was in the best interest of our patrons, employees, concessionaires and carnival staff not to open Thursday given the unpredictable nature of the storm,” said State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “It’s unfortunate that we have to miss a day, but that’s the nature of our industry, and safety is always our first consideration. The good news is the storm is expected to pass through quickly, and we will resume full operations on Friday (Oct. 12).”
The Scott McCreery concert scheduled for Thursday night has been rescheduled for Thursday October 18 at 7 p.m. Officials say you can still use your Thursday night concert ticket on the new concert date and tickets remain on sale for the new date at the SC State Fair website.
“We know how much fans were looking forward to this concert, and we appreciate Scotty McCreery’s management team being so flexible and working with us to get this show rescheduled,” Smith said. “We look forward to having him perform next week as we know so many others do.”
Fair officials say the brief schedule interruption is expected to be followed by near perfect weather conditions.
“Once we get past this one day, it looks like we are in store for some ideal fair weather, so we hope everyone will stay safe and come experience all the fair has to offer in the days to come,” Smith said. “There is still a lot more fun to be had.”
The fair opened on Wednesday, October 10 and will continue through Oct. 21 at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard.
