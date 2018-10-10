SC Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Director and COO charged with domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The deputy director and chief operating officer of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was arrested after being accused of criminal domestic violence.
According to Columbia Police, James Nicholas Coursey was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence. He has been accused of assaulting a woman at a Darlington Street home. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and was awarded a $10,000 bond, according to jail logs.
According to the SCDHHS website, Coursey is the deputy director for the Office of Medicaid Operations and chief operating officer (COO) for the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. He joined the agency as CIO in July 2015.
A SCDHHS spokesperson said, “We take incidents like this very seriously. We are doing our own investigation and have reached no determination at this time.”
