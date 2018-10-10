Newberry Police arrest Prosperity strong-armed robbery and kidnapping suspect

PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) -The Prosperity Police Department announced the arrest of Gary Lee Kinsler, 45, for strong-armed robbery and kidnapping.
Kinsler was apprehended by the Newberry Police Department without incident in the city limits.
Kinsler is in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center.
The Prosperity Police Department would like to extend a thank you to the Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office in their collaborative efforts to apprehend Kinsler.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.