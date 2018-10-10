HURRICANE TIPS: How to keep your pets safe during a storm

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - When a major storm like Hurricane Michael hits, it’s important to keep all members of your family safe - including your pets.
In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the federal government implemented the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Act (PETS Act), which required all states to take household pets and service animals into consideration in their disaster planning.
It’s encouraged that people make certain that they have evacuation plans of their own that include their pets.
TRACKING MICHAEL: You can track the storm by using the following FIRST ALERT models:
Make a plan
- First thing's first, you'll want to make a storm plan. Your pet's plan isn't really too much different from yours, Pet MD says.
- Decide on a course of action and make sure you have enough supplies for you and your pet.
Assemble an emergency kit
- Be sure to include a light source like candles or flashlights. You’ll also want enough water for three days for you and your pet, non-perishable food, a can opener, a solid carrier, litter, litter box, puppy pads, plastic bags, medicine and medical records for both you and your pet in waterproof containers, extra leash, and a picture of your pet on you in case the worst happens and you get separated.
Accommodations
- If you’re staying put, keep your pet in its carrier or on a leash in case you need to evacuate. This will also prevent them from running away if they get scared.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.