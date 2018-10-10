As Hurricane Michael approaches the Midlands, attitudes split amongst residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the second time in five weeks, the Midlands is preparing for the potential impact of a major hurricane.
Hurricane Florence, which made landfall in North Carolina in mid-September, brought some wind and moderate rainfall to the Midlands region after stalling over parts of North Carolina and the Pee Dee Region. Prior to its arrival, state and local officials held numerous press conferences outlining evacuations, precautionary measures and status updates.
However, as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida and it quickly makes its way toward the Palmetto State, some people aren't concerned about the forecast for high sustained winds and heavy rainfall over a short period of time.
"For Florence, it was a lot of hype but it didn't show up it was just a lot of rain," Lorenzo Nero said. "That's why I think people just don't take it serious now."
Others said hearing of the risks of flash flooding is enough to get their attention and take any necessary measures.
"Especially after the floods of 2015 in Columbia, we should take flooding seriously," Lindsay Smith said. "I know I wasn't personally affected too much by that flooding but seeing people I know and care about affected makes me take all of this seriously."
“It can affect much more than solely Columbia or Cayce or wherever you live,” Amanda Davis said. “High winds and that much rain falling in that short of a time period can be life threatening so people should take it seriously. I certainly do.”
