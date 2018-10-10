Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation awards $90K to SC nonprofits

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation has granted a total of $90,000 over three years to three South Carolina charities that benefit child welfare and youth arts programs within the state.
As part of its second annual multi-year grant cycle donations, the following organizations benefited:
- Epworth Children’s Home: Epworth’s Family Care Center. Epworth’s Family Care Center is a program that allows mothers and their children to stay together while receiving treatment as a whole family.
- Abbeville County School District: Putting Students First, One Beat at a Time. This program will assist the district’s schools with purchasing musical instruments for students who have an interest in band.
- Dillon School District Four: Stayin’ the Chorus. This program will send choral students to regional performances and competitions and help purchase music classroom materials.
These projects join the inaugural projects from the 2017 Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation grant cycle, which are entering their second year of funding. those organizations include Carolina Youth Development Center, Growing Home Southeast, and Long Bay Symphonic Society.
Darius Rucker, Jim Sonefeld, Dean Felber and Mark Bryan continue to support their SC community.
Since the endowment’s creation in 2000, the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation has awarded more than $2.9 million in grants.
