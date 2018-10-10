Eyes of the Benedict Tigers focused on first-ever SIAC division title

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Benedict football is chasing history.
"Very excited about where we are," said Benedict head coach Mike White.
The Tigers are 4-1 overall this season and they’re in position to make their first-ever SIAC championship game appearance. If Benedict wins its next three games against Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, and Albany State, the Eastern Division title belongs to the Tigers.
"Everybody is starting to buy into it," added defensive back, Robert Cummings. "We have so much love around the campus. It makes us want to go harder."
By all accounts, this team has been working tirelessly to win a championship since the end of the 2017 season.
"In the summertime, we did not miss any days," said Cummings. "So, we know it can work out, as long as we keep working."
Coach White applauds his team's leadership. He believes his group is a fearless bunch that handles the adversity of games much better than they did in his first season at the helm in 2016, when they went winless.
"That's probably the biggest thing we have learned to be able to handle adverse situations," said the third-year Tigers head coach. "Last year we were not as good. The year before we were worse. So, this year we've grown up and the leadership is there. So, we do handle adverse situations a lot better."
plays lockdown defense. Benedict ranks number one nationally in DII in team passing efficiency defense, and second in total defense.
Benedict travels to Clark Atlanta on Saturday at 2 p.m.
