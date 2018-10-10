CPD looking for bank fraud suspect who cashed nearly $700 in checks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police say they need help finding a woman accused of fraud.
They say the suspect cashed checks at a Wells Fargo totaling nearly $700.
The checks were stolen during an auto break in on East Exchange Boulevard back in August.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
