27-year-old pedestrian identified in fatal I-20 Eastbound accident

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The victim of a fatal accident on I-20 Eastbound has been identified.
The accident happened Oct. 7 around 8 p.m. on I-20 in Lexington County and involved multiple vehicles.
Coroner Margaret Fisher identified 27-year-old Jared Whitman Campbell of Lexington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the crash happened on I-20 west near US 1 and US 378 when the victim got out of a vehicle, crossed the median and then tried to cross the eastbound lanes of I-20.
Campbell was hit by two vehicles and died from injuries, officials said.
No other injuries were reported. South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.
