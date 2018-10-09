WATCH: President Trump, Nikki Haley speak after announcement of resignation Tuesday

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham released this statement on U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley Tuesday, saying "Ambassador Haley has done an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and showed a level of effectiveness rarely seen by someone in this position. She is a clear, concise voice for American leadership, American values, and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations. I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation and the Trump Administration. Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come.”