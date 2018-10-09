WATCH: President Trump, Nikki Haley speak after announcement of resignation Tuesday

(WIS) - President Donald Trump was joined by former South Carolina governor and now former Abassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley outside of the White House, speaking to the media about her sudden resignation from the prominent cabient position Tuesday.
The resignation comes as a surprise to the White House. The resignation will be effective at the end of 2018. She did say during her remarks that she has no plans on running for office in 2020, but will instead campaign for President Trump.
Trump says his administration have a number of people interested in the UN Ambassadorship, with a successor named “in the next two or three weeks.”
“We have many people who are very much interested in the job,” President Trump said.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham released this statement on U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley Tuesday, saying "Ambassador Haley has done an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and showed a level of effectiveness rarely seen by someone in this position. She is a clear, concise voice for American leadership, American values, and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations. I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation and the Trump Administration. Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come.”
