South Carolina Department of Education unveils the 2019 South Carolina African American History Calendar

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education is unveiling the 2019 South Carolina African American History Calendar in a celebration tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia, South Carolina.
The 12-month calendar profiles individuals from across the state who have had a positive, compelling impact on South Carolina and, often, across the country.
"The 13 honorees that are profiled in the 2019 African American History Calendar are exceptional individuals that have had a significant impact on our state and nation," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "The South Carolina Department of Education is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 30th edition of the African American History Calendar which will be used in classroom curriculum all across our state."
This 2019 African American History Calendar features artist Johnathan Green's painting "Breath of Freedom" on the cover. The painting is a depiction of the crowd outside the Charleston Federal Courthouse during the Briggs v. Elliott trial, during which Judge Julius Waring's famous quote set the foundation for Brown v. Board of Education.
This year's calendar highlights 13 extraordinary individuals who have enriched South Carolina's history and been ambassadors for the state. The honorees featured in the 2019 calendar are:
• Steve Benjamin
• David Drake
• Lottie Gibson
• Ethel and Maxie Gordon
• Jannie Harriot
• Janice Marshall
• Patina Miller
• Henry Minton
• Bessie Moody-Lawrence
• Buddy Pough
• Henrietta Snype
• Isaac Washington
The biographies printed in the calendar are preserved online and are used by educators from across the state in incorporating African-American history into classroom curriculum. Over the past three decades, the project has developed into a virtual hall of fame and attracts online visitors from around the globe.
In addition to the South Carolina Department of Education, other sponsors of the calendar include AT&T, the University of South Carolina, WIS-TV, and South Carolina ETV.
The 2019 calendar will be available for download beginning Oct. 10, 2018. For more information about previous editions of the calendar, including biographies of past honorees and resources for educators, please visit www.scafricanamerican.com.
