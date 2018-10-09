LEADING OFF: Red Sox try to bounce Yanks from ALDS

Baseball's biggest rivalry gets the spotlight to itself as the Red Sox try to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4 of their AL Division Series. New York will be trying to rebound from the most lopsided postseason loss in the franchise's distinguished history — a 16-1 drumming Monday night capped by Brock Holt completing the first-ever postseason cycle. The blowout was so bad, backup catcher Austin Romine became the second position player ever to appear on the mound in the playoffs. He gave up Holt's ninth-inning homer.