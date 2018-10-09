FIRST ALERT: Michael getting stronger, will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, potential severe storms to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hurricane Michael will likely bring big impacts to the Midlands as we move through the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days as we track the path of Hurricane Michael.
· Michael is expected to gain strength as it travels north over the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. The storm will make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday.
· Although the storm will NOT make landfall in South Carolina, we will see some impacts from the storm based on the current forecast track. Don’t let your guard down.
· Here in the Midlands, we need to brace ourselves for bands of heavy rain, gusty winds and potential isolated tornadoes as the storm moves over the state through Thursday.
· Portions of the Midlands could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain and wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph through the day Thursday. Power outages are possible.
· Please note: Impacts will all depend on the exact track of Michael.
First Alert Weather Story:
Michael is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico over the next day or so, making landfall over the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. While the storm will not make landfall here in South Carolina, we will still see some impacts from the storm. And if the current forecast track holds up, parts of the Midlands, in fact, could be on the worst side of the storm, bringing heavy rain and even the potential for tornadoes.
Now, for Tuesday’s weather here in the Midlands, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy morning fog will be possible. Expect a few passing showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. We will likely see and/or feel some impacts from Michael, especially by late afternoon and evening.
Some bands of rain and storms will move through the Columbia Metro Area. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will b e in the low to mid 80s. Tropical-storm-force winds will likely be felt by your Wednesday evening/night in the area, which could cause some spotty power outages. or flash flooding.
Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Keep in mind that the impacts on the Midlands (and the Palmetto State) will all depend on the Michael’s track. If the storm tracks farther west in the cone of uncertainty, that would bring higher rainfall totals and a bigger threat of tornadoes. If it moves farther east in the cone, most of our rain totals and projected winds would go down. So, stay tuned. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Our weather is forecast to improve Friday as the storm moves farther away from the state. An isolated shower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s. More 70s are in store for your weekend.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (80%). Winds pick up through the day. Highs in the low to 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-15 mph.
