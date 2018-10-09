‘Entire state will be affected’ South Carolina prepares for Michael

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As Hurricane Michael inches closer to the Gulf Coast, Emergency officials have moved to prepare for impacts the storm could produce in South Carolina.
Kim Stenson, director for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said their emergency operations center will be under a partial activation Wednesday.
He adds they might also increase their levels of emergency operation readiness depending on what the storm does.
They are preparing for impacts from the northern Midlands to the coast.
“There’s going to be anywhere from probably 3-4 to 6 inches of rain within a 24-hour period and that’s certainly going to affect the Pee Dee as well. So the entire state will be affected in some way during this storm,” Stenson said. “We’ll eventually have representatives from DOT, DSS, ORS and highway patrol here to see if, what we can do to support local authorities as things may happen during the next 48 hours.”
Stenson says the state’s response for Michael is different from that of Florence due to the storm's track and speed.
Operations are also ramping up at Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia. They are state partners. They are increasing collections for a second storm event while working on feeding those still impacted by Hurricane Florence.
To date, they have handed out more than 539 thousand meals.
“It’s not only a mission, but we’re more of a super mission now because we have our regular services that we provide. Then we are already doing disaster response for Florence and add on top of that ramping up for Michael which includes monitoring to see what we have in stock and what we need to get in stock,” said Mary Louise Resch, the emergency director for Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Resch says Harvest Hope can be contacted through their website.
They are asking primarily for cash donations, but say some necessities include canned protein, baby items and cleaning supplies.
