CPD looking for burglary suspects who stole from home, fired gun

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia police need your help tracking down burglary suspects who stole from a home.
Investigators released a sketch of what one person may look like.
Police say the incident happened last Sunday at a home on T.S. Martin Drive where money, TVs and jewelry were stolen. Investigators believe two suspects may be involved, and at least one fired a gun as they left the home.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.