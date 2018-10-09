CPD looking for burglary suspects who stole from home, fired gun

By Emily Smith | October 9, 2018 at 6:16 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 6:16 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia police need your help tracking down burglary suspects who stole from a home.

Investigators released a sketch of what one person may look like.

CPD released this sketch of a suspect wanted for burglary (SLED)

Police say the incident happened last Sunday at a home on T.S. Martin Drive where money, TVs and jewelry were stolen. Investigators believe two suspects may be involved, and at least one fired a gun as they left the home.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

