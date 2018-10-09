CPD arrest 19-year-old responsible for a shooting in Five Points

By Jazmine Greene | October 8, 2018 at 9:35 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 10:22 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police have arrested a 19-year- old man in connection to a shooting in Five Points that injured one person early Saturday morning.

Rodriguez Kenatvious Marshall is being charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Marshall turned himself in to CPD this evening.

Marshall is currently booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The victim has been treated and released from a local hospital.

