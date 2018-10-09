CPD arrest 19-year-old responsible for a shooting in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police have arrested a 19-year- old man in connection to a shooting in Five Points that injured one person early Saturday morning.
Rodriguez Kenatvious Marshall is being charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Marshall turned himself in to CPD this evening.
Marshall is currently booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The victim has been treated and released from a local hospital.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.