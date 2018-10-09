Community members look on as beloved Sgt. Carraway laid to rest

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After leaving the Florence Center, a procession led by dozens of law enforcement vehicles brought Sgt. Terrence Carraway’s body to Florence Memorial Gardens, his final resting place.
Randall Owens watched the funeral procession at his place of work, right across the street. He said he and his coworkers new Sgt. Carraway
“We couldn't conduct business, we felt like we needed to all come out and share our respects when the funeral procession came in. Stand for him like he stood for us all this time and he's kept the streets safe and protected our families for all this time. We felt obligated to take a little bit of time out of our life to stand up for him,” said Randall Owens, an employee at Walkup Electic Construction, LLC.
Funeral home staff tell WIS Carraway’s body will be entombed in the main chapel building.
