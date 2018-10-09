Gamecocks QB Bentley expects to start Saturday vs. Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A week ago, Jake Bentley stood on the home sidelines and watched as backup Michael Scarnecchia led the Gamecocks to victory over Missouri.
This week, Bentley has no plans to be on the sidelines come Saturday. The South Carolina quarterback told reporters on Tuesday he expects to play after being held out due to a knee injury suffered against Kentucky.
“It feels great,” Bentley said. “It feels great right now. Made a lot of progress the last couple days and practice was good today, wearing the brace, going through that a little bit but nothing too serious.”
Bentley said he suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain two weeks ago. Last weekend, he went through pregame warmups in hopes of being able to play. However, head coach Will Muschamp opted to go with Scarnecchia, who showed confidence in running the offense against the Tigers.
“I get to see that every day in practice and, going on three years now with him, he has that same confidence at practice every day making the type of throws and going through his reads confidently,” Bentley said. “So, it wasn’t really a surprise to me. I knew he was going to go in there and play well and that’s what he did.”
Bentley said he will wear the brace on his left knee as a precaution this Saturday. As far as who actually will start Saturday when Carolina hosts Texas A&M, that decision will be made later by Muschamp.
