17-year-old murder suspect arrested in connection to Garners Ferry Rd. shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with this weekend’s deadly shooting on Garners Ferry Road.
Kweli Akeem Goree was arrested by CPD’s South Region officers shortly after 6 a.m. Monday. Goree is charged with Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
He is currently at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Goree is accused of shooting the victim who’s been identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as Desmond Alonzo Jacori Bates. According to an autopsy, Bates died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Goree allegedly shot the victim during an attempted armed robbery at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Lakeshore Apartments on Garners Ferry Road. The victim fought back and ran from the scene before being fatally wounded, officials said.
The investigation is on-going and additional arrests are possible.
Chief Skip Holbrook encourages citizens with information about the shooting to contact CRIMESTOPPERS.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
