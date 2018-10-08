WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for slain Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway

WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for slain Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway
Sgt. Terrence Carraway (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 8, 2018 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 8:07 AM

FLORENCE, SC (WIS) - Loved ones will say their last goodbyes to Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway.

Carraway was shot and killed Oct. 3 in Florence when he and other officers were trying to serve a search warrant.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered in Darlington to pay their respects to the fallen officer at a visitation.

[ MORE: ‘He was the epitome of a community police officer’ says Florence Police Chief about slain officer ]

A public viewing for Sergeant Carraway is this morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Florence Center. The funeral is at noon at the same location.

To watch the service, watch here:

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.