WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for slain Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway

FLORENCE, SC (WIS) - Loved ones will say their last goodbyes to Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway.
Carraway was shot and killed Oct. 3 in Florence when he and other officers were trying to serve a search warrant.
On Sunday, family and friends gathered in Darlington to pay their respects to the fallen officer at a visitation.
A public viewing for Sergeant Carraway is this morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Florence Center. The funeral is at noon at the same location.
