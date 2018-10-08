Vape pen explodes in man’s pocket, burns his leg

LUNENBURG, MA (WCVB/CNN) — A man suffered blistering burns after batteries from a vaping device exploded in his pocket.
"Three lithium batteries from my vape, my extra batteries, blew up in my pocket and lit on fire,” Tyler Newton said. “It scorched my leg completely.”
Newton was driving his Jeep home from work last week when the vehicle filled with smoke.
“Luckily, it was in the middle of a construction zone, where everything was being paved, so there was no oncoming traffic,” he said.
“Otherwise, I probably would have gone head-on with someone because I went back and forth across the road like three or four times before finally getting the fire out and getting to the side of the road," he said.
Newton spent four hours in the emergency room.
"They said I have first- and second-degree burns, some acid burns from the battery," he said.
One of the three lithium batteries is now melted into the rubber floor mat. Newton is out of work as he recovers at home.
He said he has given up vaping and has gone back to smoking cigarettes.
“I'm probably going to try to seek other alternatives to try to quit smoking," he said.
Earlier this year, a Florida man died when an electronic cigarette exploded.
Between 2009 and 2016, there were 195 fires or explosions triggered by e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
