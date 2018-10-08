RCSD: Teen charged with making threat toward A.C. Flora High School

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 14-year-old student was charged for making an internet threat toward A.C. Flora High School over the weekend.
The department says a 14-year-old made the non-credible threat online on Sunday, Oct. 7. The sheriff’s department worked alongside the Forest Acres Police Department during their investigation.
The juvenile has been released to his parents at this time.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott would like to send his appreciation to the students and parents that brought the threat to our attention so we were able to swiftly identify and charge the suspect.
“This charge is a direct response to a relatively new statute developed in May of this year regarding threats of any kind being made to school staff, students and faculty,” the sheriff’s department said.
