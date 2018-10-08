Prosperity PD looking for suspect in strong-armed robbery and kidnapping cast

PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) - The Prosperity Police Department and Midlands Crime Stoppers need your help locating Gary Lee Kinsler, 45, who is wanted for strong-arm robbery and kidnapping following an incident that occurred in the BI-LO parking lot at 518 CR Koon Hwy in Prosperity, SC.
On Oct. 7, Kinsler entered the victim’s vehicle on the passenger side without permission, grabbed her arm while she sat in the driver’s seat, and ordered her to drive.
The victim ran from the vehicle as soon as she felt him loosen his grip on her arm.
She left the vehicle running and her purse in the vehicle. Kinsler took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.
Kinsler is described as being 6′2″ and weighing 230 pounds.
If you recognize the suspect or know something about this case, you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
