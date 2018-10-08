Police car memorial for Officer Carraway covered in love

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Florence community is showing a growing outpour of support for Officer Terrence Carraway, who was killed last week while responding to a call in Florence County.
Florence resident, Rita Stubbs, said she’s heard so many positive things about him.
“To listen to the other officers speak of him, even the mayor, it sounds like he did a fantastic job for our city.”
The murder of Officer Carraway, a 30-year-veteran with the Florence Police Department, has turned the normally quiet city of Florence upside down.
“Anywhere that you would go that day it seemed like everybody was like in a shock,” Rita said.
The Stubbs family decided to spend their Sunday honoring the officer’s life and service. “To show our respects and we somewhat think we – we don’t know him personally, but we somewhat feel like we know him and by looking at his picture and knowing what he has done for 30 years, it just feels like family and it just breaks our heart that something like this would happen in our city,” Rita said.
They certainly were not the only ones to stop by this police car memorial at the First Baptist Church. The show of support has visibly grown over the last few days.
Rita’s daughter, Christi, said she was surprised by what she found.
“I had heard about there might be a few flowers here, but my gosh, the overwhelming support and love that you see just simply in this one place, it’s really overwhelming and when you come here you even feel love all around this car right now.”
Memorials can be seen throughout the community, including near the scene of the crime. Some residents in the Vintage Place subdivision are now displaying blue and black ribbons for Officer Carraway and all the men and women who protect and serve.
At the First Baptist Church, the Billy Graham Rapid Response team has been offering their ministry and even praying with those visiting the memorial.
“We need to pray for them. I know they’re hurting and they’re really feeling the pain and the grief of losing a loved one,” said Rita’s husband, Cliff.
The memorial will now be moved to the Florence Center, for Officer Carraway’s funeral service, Monday.
Cliff said he wants the family to know, “we’re standing with them and I think the city of Florence is going to stand with them and I believe we’re going to turn a negative into a positive.”
Monday’s service will take place at the Florence Center. The viewing is being held from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, and the service begins at noon.
