Join thousands in the 28th Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon to support Palmetto Health

Paper race registrations will be accepted by Strictly Running at the Expo on Oct. 12, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Spirit Communications Park. Race registrations will not be accepted on Oct. 13. Registrants can pick up their T-shirts, bibs and chips at the Expo on Oct. 11, 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 12, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Spirit Communications Park or the day of the event, Saturday, Oct. 13, beginning at 6:15 a.m.