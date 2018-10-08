Join thousands in the 28th Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon to support Palmetto Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of walkers and runners are expected to participate in the 28th annual Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K + 10K Saturday, Oct. 13 at Spirit Communications Park.
Proceeds from these Palmetto Health Foundation events will help fund an upright stereotactic breast biopsy room, with 3D mammography technology, at Palmetto Health Breast Center at Richland. The 28th Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K + 10K certified races will begin and end at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed Dr., in Columbia.
Online registration will be open until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Walk For Life website. After that time, paper registrations for walkers will be accepted at the Expo on Oct. 11, 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 12, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.
Runners can register online at StrictlyRunning.com Oct. 11 and 12 until 7 p.m.
Paper race registrations will be accepted by Strictly Running at the Expo on Oct. 12, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Spirit Communications Park. Race registrations will not be accepted on Oct. 13. Registrants can pick up their T-shirts, bibs and chips at the Expo on Oct. 11, 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 12, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Spirit Communications Park or the day of the event, Saturday, Oct. 13, beginning at 6:15 a.m.
Registration includes a cotton T-shirt for walkers and a performance shirt for runners. Breast cancer survivors will receive a pink survivor hat.
Schedule for Oct. 13:
Walk for Life late registration- 6:30 a.m.
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon start- 7:15 a.m.
10K race start- 7:30 a.m.
5K race start- 7:40 a.m.
Walk for Life start- 7:45 a.m.
5K medal ceremony- 9 a.m.
10K medal ceremony- 9:30 a.m.
Half marathon medal ceremony- 10 a.m.
Visit the Walk for Life Columbia website for more information.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.