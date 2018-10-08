First Alert: Prepare for effects of Tropical Storm Michael Wednesday-Friday

The forecast focus the next few days will be on the development and track of Tropical Storm Michael. The storm more than likely will become a Hurricane before it makes landfall along the coastal panhandle of Florida. Intensity of the storm is what needs to be watched however, the storm looks to pick up speed and continue to rapidly move off to the East/Northeast. Many things can change and often do with these storms however, if things play out with a few other dynamics…the storm will be a quick wind/rain maker and then done. Still, 3”-5” inches of rain could fall in the processes as it will have an impact on South Carolina. It’s still too early to tell exactly the impacts, it should become more clear by tonight/early Tuesday morning.