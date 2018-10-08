First Alert: Prepare for effects of Tropical Storm Michael Wednesday-Friday

First Alert Wednesday and Thursday For Impacts from Michael
Big Weather Changes By The End of The Week
The forecast focus the next few days will be on the development and track of Tropical Storm Michael. The storm more than likely will become a Hurricane before it makes landfall along the coastal panhandle of Florida. Intensity of the storm is what needs to be watched however, the storm looks to pick up speed and continue to rapidly move off to the East/Northeast. Many things can change and often do with these storms however, if things play out with a few other dynamics…the storm will be a quick wind/rain maker and then done. Still, 3”-5” inches of rain could fall in the processes as it will have an impact on South Carolina. It’s still too early to tell exactly the impacts, it should become more clear by tonight/early Tuesday morning.
Once Michael is gone…this will bring about a long awaited pattern change where Fall finally arrives! We’ll see temperatures nose dive below normal for the first time since early spring. Highs by the weekend in the 70s and by early next week could see some lows in the middle to upper 40s.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Wednesday and Thursday for likely impacts from Tropical Storm Michael (Hurricane status expected today)
- Becoming more humid with tropical air being forced into the state.
- Scattered showers today and Tuesday. Widespread rain and windy conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.
- Turing much cooler and drier behind the storm. Highs in the 70s..lows middle to upper 50s
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. 30% chance of showers. Humid. Highs middle 80s
Tonight: Cloudy, muggy. Lows near 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. 30% chance of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. High lower to middle 80s
First Alert Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of showers, rain and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Damaging winds are likely in a few thunderstorms along with the risk of Tornadoes. Rain chance 80% highs lower 80s.
