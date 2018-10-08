FIRST ALERT: Michael will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds, potential severe storms to the Midlands

Bands of rain and storms will continue through the day here in the Midlands on Thursday. That’s why Thursday is an Alert Day. We’ll need to watch for potential isolated tornadoes to form in the area as the center of Michael rolls through the state. Some areas could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain through this event. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy enough to cause either localized flooding or flash flooding. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Keep in mind that the impacts on the Midlands (and the Palmetto State) will all depend on the Michael’s track. If the storm tracks farther west in the cone of uncertainty, that would bring higher rainfall totals and a bigger threat of tornadoes. If it moves farther east in the cone, most of our rain totals and projected winds would go down. So, stay tuned. Highs will be in the low 80s.