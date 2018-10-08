Columbia man accused of stealing money from vending machine ‘again’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit investigators are searching for a man accused of breaking into several vending machines and stealing cash.
On October 7th, while was out on $2,125 surety bond, John Lee Dawkins allegedly broke into the vending machine at America’s Best Value Inn on the 100 block of Veterans Road.
Officials say he stole approximately $50.
Dawkins has been previously accused of breaking into a vending machine at the same location in July.
Dawkins was also accused of and charged with breaking into three additional vending machines, stealing money, and causing several thousands of dollars in damages.
If you know where Dawkins can be found you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
