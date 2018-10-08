Absentee voting begins in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Voters in South Carolina can begin casting in-person absentee ballots for the Nov. 6 general election on Monday Oct. 8.
Voters may vote absentee in person up until 5 p.m. on the day before the election. Those who will be working, will be out of town, or are physically unable to go to the polls can qualify for an absentee ballot.
Voters may request an absentee ballot in person, by phone (except authorized representatives), by mail, or by contacting the county voter registration office in the county in which they are registered.
Machines will be set up in the office of each county election board.
The registration deadline was extended last week until Oct. 17, due to Hurricane Florence. All registration applications must be submitted by that date.
