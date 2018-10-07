Richland Co. Coroner identifies shooting victim as 22-year-old from Lexington

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified a Lexington man as the victim of a shooting on Garners Ferry Road Saturday night.
The coroner identified the man as Desmond Alonzo Jacori Bates, 22. Bates died from a gunshot wound to his chest.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Lake Shore Village Apartments located at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
Details about the shooting are limited at this time as investigators work to determine what exactly happened. Check back for updates.
