Pret a Manger says 2nd customer died from allergic reaction

British restaurant chain Pret a Manger on Sunday, Oct. 7 says a second customer died after eating a sandwich containing an allergen that was not noted on the label. The coffee-and-sandwich business has promised to improve its labeling following criticism at an inquest into the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died in 2016 after eating a Pret baguette that contained traces of sesame.