Joe Biden will return to SC October 13th to campaign for James Smith

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to South Carolina on October 13th to campaign for Democratic nominee for Governor James Smith.
A spokesperson for Smith's campaign, confirmed today that Biden will campaign for Smith in Charleston.
Right now, it’s unclear where in Charleston this event will take place or who will be hosting it.
Last month, Biden was scheduled to join a fundraiser for Smith in Charleston, however, that trip was canceled due to an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden.
Smith will face Republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 general election.
This a isn’t the first political heavy hitter to stomp for a gubernatorial candidate. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster this summer before the Republican primary.
McMaster defeated Upstate businessman and veteran John Warren in that race.
